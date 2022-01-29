Goa Polls: TMC and MGP launch 10-point manifesto ahead of the election

Kolkata: Keeping a hawk’s eye in forming the next state government in Goa along with their alliance Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP), the Trinamool Congress on Saturday launched their election manifesto at Goa with 10 promises that aim to transform the lives of every single person in Goa.

The manifesto read that the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s vision in the form of these 10 Promises shall continue to ensure holistic growth and development for everyone in Goa.

Apart from the three schemes already promised, the manifesto said that if voted to power, TMC will boost Goa's GDP size to 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs.

“If voted to power 200,000 new jobs to be created with 80 per cent reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in 3 years. 2 new medical colleges, upgraded facilities at government school and a Universal Health Card and road accident treatment cover for every Goan household,” read part of the manifesto.

Speaking about the uplift of woman, former Goa Chief Minister and TMC leader Luizinho Faleiro said that apart from Griha Lakshmi card that promises 5000 rupees to every women each month, TMC will also offer 33 percent reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector, 50 percent reservation for women in all local bodies, two fast-track courts (one in each district) to address crimes against women and children, and an SOS Suraksha mobile app for women’s safety.

“The three linear projects through Mollem to be terminated; Goa’s rights to Mhadei river waters be upheld and comprehensive waste management and garbage collection system to be incorporated with a 100 per cent functional sewage network,” further read the manifesto.

Speaking at the launch TMC leader Faleiro further mentioned that the 10-point Manifesto has been in the works ever since TMC made its entry into the state in the month of October and is a comprehensive outcome of a series of extensive consultations with noteworthy people of Goa in order to bring ‘Goenchi Navi Sakal’ (New Dawn in Goa).

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 10:01 PM IST