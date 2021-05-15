Goa oxygen row: BJP refutes reports of lack of coordination between CM Pramod Sawant and health minister Vishwajeet Rane

The absence of a required system to maintain high pressure supply of oxygen to Covid patients has led to unfortunate deaths in Goa Medical College hospital. When an oxygen tank was needed the hospital was having a trolley system that led to chaos, says the Goa state BJP that went into huddle after the state government failed to streamline the supply of oxygen.

For us the issue of the reported tiff between Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane is over. It was not as reported by the media, Sadanand Tanavade, president of Goa BJP told FPJ.

The work on installation of a new oxygen tank with the capacity of 20,000 litres is almost over and many patients who need high pressure oxygen have also been shifted to new super speciality units, he said, refuting reports of lack of coordination between the CM and the health minister.

Everything is streamlined and the government is working on avoiding the glitches, said the state chief. Meanwhile, CM Sawant could not be contacted as he was busy chairing meetings.