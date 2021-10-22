Goa: 'O Sanam' singer Lucky Ali likely to join Trinamool Congress in presence of Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Popular singer Lucky Ali, whose latest rendition of 'O Sanam' broke the internet, is likely to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Goa in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjeee, sources told the Free Press Journal.

Meanwhile, with a target to win the Assembly polls in Goa scheduled in 2022, Banerjee after finishing bypoll campaigning in West Bengal will visit Goa to strengthen the organizational base there.

Ahead of her visit, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro was on Friday appointed as national vice president of TMC.

Thanking the TMC supremo, the former Goa Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, “I’m humbled by your faith in me @MamataOfficial & party. All that I had expected was to fight the divisive forces of BJP alongside you.Thank you for giving Goans a voice at the national stage! This appointment has reaffirmed your affection, love & concern for Goa and Goans alike.”

Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Goa for two days and during her visit, a host of leaders are likely to join to the Trinamool Congress.

Confirming the same, TMC spokesperson and West Bengal general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that though he is not aware of the entire schedule of the TMC supremo but there will be few organizational meetings and joinings during Banerjee’s visit and the TMC supremo is likely to return back to Kolkata on October 30.

According to the Trinamool Congress sources, TMC Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and TMC leader Babul Supriyo will also visit Goa to strengthen the party’s base there.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien and TMC minister Manas Bhuniya has been in Goa for the last couple of months and are spreading the developmental works done by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

