Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho Lashes Out At Navy Over Partial Demolitions In Funnel Zone

Vasco: Lashing out at the Navy over the partial demolitions of structures in the airport funnel zone, a visibly upset Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday accused the Navy of being “totally negative” and said it should rethink its association with civil society.

Godinho was speaking to reporters after inaugurating electrical fixtures at Jairam Nagar in Dabolim.

"The court order must be followed by everyone but I can't blame the court because the case had not been put forth properly. The people have shown me all permissions obtained by them including the Naval NOC. The Navy is now saying that 3 metres height was given in the past and now they can only allow 1.5 meters height. How can anyone stay in a house of 1.5 mtrs in height? Are they animals in a zoo enclosure," asked Godinho.

Mauvin Godinho's allegations

“Navy had been so cooperative in the past but it has become totally negative and they should rethink of its association with civil society. I also had excellent relations with the Navy but I am deeply pained with the demolition of houses of people who already had Naval NOC.”

“If this continues, all houses will have to be demolished and this arbitrary attitude of the Navy will not do. I want Navy to wake up and tell the people if they want to demolish the houses of all civilian people, even those who had permission.”

“Just because the case was not adequately presented in the high court does not mean that Navy must come down so heavily on the people. They had promised a resurvey of the entire area and Navy must now conduct the resurvey because they just cannot punish the people like this," said Godinho.

Reassessment of houses has to be done in panchayats: Godinho

Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho has said that reassessment of houses has to be done in panchayat areas.

"I have noticed in certain areas that people don't want to pay tax despite additional convenience given to people to register their houses. There are some people who have illegally built houses and don't want to register their houses with AHN numbers because they don’t want to pay the panchayat,” said Godinho.

“Some people have 4-5 houses and these people have to be taken to task. I will even direct the Dy Collector to take action against them. How will a panchayat survive if people don't pay their taxes. While some people do not want to pay house tax, some have leased their houses and don't want to pay one month lease amount also to the panchayat.”

Godinho claimed some people want to continue living illegally because they have illegally kept tenants. “With so many crimes taking place, we need to register every tenant and hence, we will be scrutiniding all such areas with such houses and necessary action," said Godinho.