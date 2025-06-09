Goa Health Minister Issues Public Apology After Shocking Video Of Verbal Attack On Senior Doctor Sparks Outrage; CM Overrules Suspension | (Photo Courtesy: X/@PTI)

Bambolin, Goa: Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has issued a public apology after a video of him angrily berating a senior doctor at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), triggered backlash. The clip, which quickly went viral over the weekend, shows Rane lashing out at Chief Medical Officer Dr Rudresh Kuttikar during a surprise hospital inspection.

“I agree that it was not appropriate in terms of the way I reacted. I could have called him and had a word with him separately. I would once again like to apologise to the doctor and his family if I have hurt his sentiments," Rane told India Today.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 7, when Rane accused Dr Kuttikar of misbehaving with patients. The video shows the minister sternly telling the doctor, “You learn to control your tongue, you are a doctor… However loaded, you have to behave properly with patients.”

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Movies reflect reality. Such arrogance is not fiction. Out of all the great academics->Coveted job routes. Doctors have the most exposure to the politicians. Overworked, underpaid & often humiliated like this. Need a public apology Goa Health Minister



pic.twitter.com/vHpDASsYWm — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 8, 2025

The Goa branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) strongly condemned Rane’s conduct, calling it “an act of humiliation”. The body demanded that Dr Kuttikar’s suspension, ordered on the spot by the minister, be immediately revoked and sought a fair inquiry into the allegations.

Under pressure from the medical community and opposition parties, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant stepped in, clarifying that the suspension would not be implemented. “I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended,” Sawant said in a statement, adding that due process would be followed.

🚨 Live from Goa



After a truly pathetic and failed PR stunt by the minister’s team, spreading misinformation through pet media channels, doctors across Goa have united and conveyed that they have had enough.



Residents from across the state have gathered right now in protest… https://t.co/fTzMDmZMQ8 pic.twitter.com/G4DBXUPti9 — Dr. Datta M.D. (AIIMS Delhi) (@DrDatta_AIIMS) June 9, 2025

Opposition Slams Minister's 'Arrogance'

The opposition, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Revolutionary Goans Party, tore into Rane’s behaviour, accusing him of arrogance and undermining institutional protocol.

Rane, meanwhile, defended his intent. “I understand the pain of the patient and I only stood up for them. My mother herself is a cancer patient, so I know what they go through,” he told India Today, adding that he had no wish to politicise the matter.

CM Sawant later posted on X, acknowledging the “invaluable service” of doctors and reassuring citizens that the government remains committed to “the highest standards of healthcare”.

I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended.



The State Government and our dedicated medical team remain fully committed to ensuring the highest… — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 8, 2025

"We also appreciate the tireless efforts and invaluable service of our doctors, who continue to save lives," he wrote.