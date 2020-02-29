Goa govt files application in SC seeking stay over Mahadayi Water Dispute

Panaji: After fingers were raised by the Opposition on the Goa government over the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday issued a press statement stating that the state government has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking stay on the operation of Award.

He also urged people not to fall prey to any sort of "false propaganda".

"Besides above, the state of Goa has already filed an application for a stay on the operation of the Award, upon its publication.

It may also be stated that interim order dated 17th April 2014 passed by the tribunal that till preparation and approval of revised DPR and till all permissions in law are obtained Karnataka cannot divert or use water', passed by the Tribunal continues to operate," the Goa Chief Minister said.