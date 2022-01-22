Goa Elections 2022: Ex-Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar to resign from BJP after being denied ticket

Panaji: Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar, who was denied a ticket by the party for state Assembly elections, on Saturday said he will resign from the ruling party.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, the senior BJP leader said, "I would be formally submitting my resignation to the party on Saturday evening."

Parsekar is the chief of BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Goa Legislative Assembly election and was also a member of the party's Core Committee.

Parsekar was the chief minister of Goa between 2014 and 2017. He was selected to head the state after the then chief minister Manohar Parrikar was inducted into the Union cabinet as the Defence Minister.



The BJP has announced its first list of 34 candidates for the February 14 Goa Assembly elections. There are total 40 seats in the state.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 02:12 PM IST