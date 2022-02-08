Goa Election 2022: TMC writes to Chief Electoral Officer, demands strict action against Amit Shah, Priyanka Gandhi for flouting COVID norms

Panaji: TMC Goa has on Tuesday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and many others for flouting the COVID-19 norms in their poll campaign.

The letter by TMC Goa vice president Kishore Navrekar read, “While campaigning in Navelim constituency Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other participants in the campaign didn’t wear masks and also didn’t maintain social distance jeopardizing the safety of the people of Goa."

Besides, TMC MP Derek O'Brien in his letter to the Chief Electoral Officer demanded strict action against the BJP leaders. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Goa CM Pramod Sawant and others flouted the Covid norms during poll campaign in Sanvordem Assembly constituency on Jan 30," it read.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev slammed the BJP-ruled government in the coastal state for failing to give a clear policy related to mining in the last five years and questioned why the party has failed to start mining in Goa.

“What is the point of saying that you will start mining now when you have already ruled for five years,” Goa TMC co-incharge Sushmita Dev questioned BJP.

Incidentally, the BJP manifesto promises to give Rs 5 lakh for the home stay scheme in Goa.

“The BJP manifesto talks about tourism. The tourism industry has been hit by Rs 7000 crore due to Covid in the last two years. Is this your solution for the entire tourism industry to give a loan for a homestay?," further slammed the TMC Rajya Sabha MP.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:08 PM IST