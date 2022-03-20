Goa: Decision about swearing-in ceremony of new BJP govt to be taken tomorrow, says Pramod Sawant

Days after BJP announced of continuing Pramod Sawant as the chief minister of Goa as the party emerged victorious in the state assembly polls, the caretaker CM said that the decision about the swearing-in ceremony will also be taken in the evening tomorrow.

He also said that the decision will be taken after BJP observers come tomorrow for the Legislature Party meeting.

"I went to Delhi yesterday, BJP observers will be coming here tomorrow for the Legislature Party meeting. The decision about the swearing-in ceremony will also be taken in the evening tomorrow," Pramod Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

BJP had emerged as the single largest political force by winning 20 out of total 40 Assembly seats.

According to PTI, for the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders will remain present.

The BJP, which has secured the support of two Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLAs and three Independents, is yet to stake claim to form the new government in the coastal state, where the assembly poll results were declared on March 10.

BJP leaders, including Sawant and Goa's state unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, held a meeting at the party office in Panaji on Sunday.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Tanavade said the exact date of swearing-in of the new government would be announced once party observers arrive here and hold meeting of the legislative unit of BJP in Goa.

Sawant and his party colleague Vishwajit Rane had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday evening, where party president J P Nadda and general secretary B L Santhosh were also present. Along with Sawant, Rane has expressed his desire to occupy the top post in the state.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 04:35 PM IST