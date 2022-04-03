Goa CM Pramod Sawant retains Home and Finance ministry; Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserrate gets Revenue - check full list here

Days after Pramod Sawant took oath as the chief minister of Goa for the second consecutive term, the portfolios were announced on Sunday where-in the CM got five departments including Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, Official Languages. Notably, Sawant has retained key Home and Finance portfolios.

The Government of Goa shared an official list which mentioned the portfolios of nine ministers in the cabinet who took oath on March 28 along with Sawant. Pramod Sawant got five departments while BJP's one of the known leaders Vishwajit Rane got Health, Urban Development, TCP, Women & Child and Forest departments.

Rohan Khaunte is entrusted with the plum Tourism, Information and Technology and Printing and Stationary departments.

Here's a complete look at the list of portfolios:

Allocation of portfolios in Goa- CM Pramod Sawant gets Home, Finance, Personnel, Vigilance, Official Languages and several other departments pic.twitter.com/OUuO01hVoR — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

The chief minister can induct three more ministers into the state cabinet.

Goa BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade had last week said that a decision on three cabinet berths lying vacant will be taken "within a month or two".

In the recently concluded elections in Goa, the BJP won 20 seats, one short of the majority in the 40-member House. Three independent MLAs and two legislators of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) have extended their support to the BJP.

Sunday, April 03, 2022