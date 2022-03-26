Goa CM-designate Pramod Sawant inspects preparations for swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium

Goa Chief Minister-designate Pramod Sawant on Saturday inspected the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Taleigao. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the stadium on Monday, March 28 at 11 am in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, other Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of at least eight states.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sawant said he has sent invitations to all Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and all top designated industrialists and missionaries. "It's an open program, I invite everyone to the stadium before 10am. I will meet the public after 12pm. Preparations are underway, people are joyous," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a two-day session of the new Assembly from March 29 during which CM Pramod Sawant, who is scheduled to take oath on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence, officials said on Friday.

A new Speaker would be elected during the session, which is expected to complete a range of legislative business, including passing of bills and a vote-on-account (an exercise to deal with short-term expenditure needs of government), they said.

As per a press note issued by the State Information and Publicity Department, the Governor has summoned the session on March 29 at 11.30 am.

MLA Ganesh Gaonkar, the senior-most legislator, has already been appointed the pro-tem Speaker of the House. A senior official from the state Legislature said election for a regular Speaker would be held on the opening day.

The Governor will deliver his customary address to the House on March 29 as this is the first full session of the Assembly for the current calendar year, he said.

He said Sawant, who will take oath as the CM for a fresh term on March 28, will have to seek a vote of confidence during the session.

State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman said there will be no Question Hour for the session, during which there will be discussion on supplementary demands.

The session will also see passing of bills and a vote-on-account, she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:23 PM IST