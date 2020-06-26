Goa Board Class 12 exam result 2020: Result announced at gbshse.gov.in.; check here for all the details

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the class 12 results today.

A total of 86.83 percent of students cleared the examination successfully this year. Around 2,367 students became unsuccessful.

In the 2020 class 12 exam, girls over shined boys. News18 reported that the passing percentage for girls is 90.94 percent, while the passing percentage for boys is 87.43 percent.

Steps to check the result:

Go to the official website of the Goa Board - gbshse.gov.in. OR

Go to the list of other websites to locate your result which will be issued by on gbshse.gov.in (You can select any of them)

Click on the link- 'Goa HSSC Result March 2020'

Fill your details and click submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print-out of it

Gbshse.gov.in is unresponsive at the moment. Students are advised to wait a while and refresh or try to access the results through the partner websites.

To access the results through SMS, type GOA12 <space> seat number to 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

The HSSC examination was conducted by the Goa Board from February 26. However, due to pandemic and followed lockdown, the last three papers were rescheduled from May 20 to May 22.

Result sheets will be e-mailed to schools concerned on June 29. The Marksheets will be available in the schools from July 7.

The Examination was conducted at 17 Examination centres across the State.

Total number of students registered for the exam stood at 18,121.