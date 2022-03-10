Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Early leads rapidly flip as BJP lead in 20 seats

In Goa, early trends show the BJP leading in 20 seats - just short of the magic number required to form a majority in the 40 member assembly. The Congress, by contrast was leading in 13 seats, with the TMC ahead in 4.

The exit polls in the state had tipped a keen contest between the ruling BJP and the Congress and Goa Forward alliance, with neither being able to reach the magic figure of 21 in a 40-member state Assembly.

However, the trends showed the BJP ahead of its arch-rival Congress, while the much-hyped AAP, as per the early trends, didn't seem to impress the electorate at all as it was not leading on any seat.

Nearly 79 per cent voters cast ballots in the February 14 polls in Goa.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:13 AM IST