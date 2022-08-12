e-Paper Get App

Go First's Male-bound flight diverted to Coimbatore following smoke warning

The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 12, 2022, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Coimbatore/New Delhi: A Male-bound flight of Go First was diverted to Coimbatore on Friday when a 'faulty' smoke alarm went off mid-air, sources said.

The Bengaluru-Male plane was carrying 92 passengers.

The aircraft landed safely at the airport and has been parked in the apron. The pilot reported that all operations were normal, the sources said without elaborating.

The alarm went off after the twin engines allegedly overheated. The engineers checked the engines and declared that there was some 'fault' in the alarm and declared that the aircraft was fit to travel, the sources said.

Subsequently, it proceeded towards its destination, the sources added.

When asked about this incident, a Go First spokesperson said: "The matter is being inspected by the Go First engineering team and rectification is underway."

article-image

