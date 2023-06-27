Go First Extends Flight Cancellation Till June 30 Due To 'Operational Reasons'

Go First Lenders Approve Rs 400 Crore Interim Fund To Revive Airline, Await DGCA Nod | Twitter

Go First on Tuesday announced that flights scheduled till June 30, 2023 will be cancelled due to operational reasons. This comes days after the company announced that the flights were cancelled till June 25.

In a statement, Go First said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 30th June 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can."

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly. We thank you for your patience," it added.

Go First Operations stalled since May

The airline operator had in early May filed for voluntary insolvency and since then its operations were kept stalled. Over the course of one month the airline has extended the suspension of its flight operations several times.

According to a Bloomberg report, the airline is planning to resume operations by the end of the month and it hopes to restore close to 94 per cent of its daily flights and begin its journey towards revival.

Resuming the flight operations will not be easy and it will depend on the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.