Watch: Car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with wheel

A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo aircraft at Delhi airport | FPJ

A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo aircraft, at the Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel, sources said.

According to sources, Indigo aircraft with registration VT-ITJ which was parked on stand number 201, Terminal T-2 at Delhi airport, was to operate Indigo flight 6E-2022, from Delhi to Patna.

A Go First Maruti Swift Dzire vehicle came close to the aircraft and stopped under the nose area of the aircraft. There was no damage reported to the aircraft or injury to any person.

The driver has been subjected to Breath Analyser (BA) test for consumption of alcohol and was found to be negative.

The source informed the aircraft departed as per the scheduled departure time.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate this incident, its officials stated.