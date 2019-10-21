Given up already? Rahul shares video of BJP MLA to insinuate EVM tampering

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP over one of its candidates in Haryana declaring that no matter what button is pressed on EVMs, every vote will go to the ruling party.
Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared on Twitter a viral video in which Bakhshish Singh Virk, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assandh constituency in Haryana, is seen claiming that no matter which button is pressed on the electronic voting machine (EVM), the vote would go to the saffron party.
Sharing the video, Rahul Gandhi called Virk "the most honest man in the BJP". In the 39-second video, Virk is seen saying in Punjabi: "Wherever you vote, we will get to know which person has voted for whom. Don't think we won't know. We deliberately don't tell you, but if we want we can find out who you voted for."
On Sunday, the Election Commission issued Virk a show-cause notice and appointed a special observer to the constituency to take "corrective action". Virk claimed that "a fake video had been made viral" and denied making any comment on EVMs.
