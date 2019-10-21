Given up already? Rahul shares video of BJP MLA to insinuate EVM tampering

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP over one of its candidates in Haryana declaring that no matter what button is pressed on EVMs, every vote will go to the ruling party.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday shared on Twitter a viral video in which Bakhshish Singh Virk, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Assandh constituency in Haryana, is seen claiming that no matter which button is pressed on the electronic voting machine (EVM), the vote would go to the saffron party.