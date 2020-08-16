Girl gangraped, killed in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; cops deny eyes were gouged

Lucknow

In yet another horrific case that has emerged from Uttar Pradesh, a minor was gangraped and murdered in broad daylight in a village of Lakhimpur Kheri district near Nepal border. She had reportedly gone to attend nature’s call in a nearby sugarcane field from where her body was found later. Two youngsters from the village were arrested. The girl’s body was found in the farm of one of the accused.

“She had been strangled from a dupatta, her eyes were gouged out and her tongue cut,” the girl's father had alleged. The cops have denied the allegation. “

The post-morten report confirmed rape and strangulation but the victim’s eyes and tongue are intact. There were scratches near the eyes, likely due to the sharp sugarcane leaves where the bo­dy was found," top cop of Lakhimpur Kheri Satendra Kumar said in a statement.

He added, "The two accused had been arrested already. We will file charges for rape, murder and also under the National Security Act.”

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav condemned the incident.

"What is the difference between the govs of the Samajwadi Party and the present BJP if such incidents keep happening?" Mayawati said, attacking the Yogi Aditya­nath administration.