Ghulam Nabi Azad on quitting Congress: I have been forced to leave my home

Mumbai: Ghulam Nabi Azad last week resigned from the Congress ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the party’s organisational elections. In a five-page scathing letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad with her children for a medical check-up, the 73-year-old leader called the process of organisational elections “a farce and a sham”.

While speaking to the media he said, "Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them... Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken."

He also said, "I have been forced to leave my home."

Azad, a member of the G-23 group that sought change in the party, said he and his other colleagues would now persevere outside the formal fold of the Congress to perpetuate the ideals for which they had dedicated their entire lives. As per sources, he will now form his own party in Jammu and Kashmir, where five other leaders have also quit the Congress.