Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Rahul Gandhi immature; quits Congress: Omar and Farooq Abdullah react

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

"Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.

"It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.

"Must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it's happened before, Congress came back stronger. Country needs strong opposition," said National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah on GN Azad's resignation