e-Paper Get App

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Rahul Gandhi immature; quits Congress: Omar and Farooq Abdullah react

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from all positions including primary membership of Congress Party.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, August 26, 2022, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Rahul Gandhi immature; quits Congress: Omar and Farooq Abdullah react | File Photo

Srinagar: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday described Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation from the Congress as a body blow to the party, saying it was "sad" and "scary" to see the grand old party implode.

"Long rumoured to be in the offing but a body blow to the Congress none the less. Perhaps the senior most leader to quit the party in recent times, his resignation letter makes for very painful reading," he tweeted.

"It's sad, and quite scary, to see the grand old party of India implode," Omar added.

"Must not be getting respect, love showered upon him earlier. Congress was taken aback when 32 leaders wrote letter. But it's happened before, Congress came back stronger. Country needs strong opposition," said National Conference chief, Farooq Abdullah on GN Azad's resignation

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaGhulam Nabi Azad calls Rahul Gandhi immature; quits Congress: Omar and Farooq Abdullah react

RECENT STORIES

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Rahul Gandhi immature; quits Congress: Omar and Farooq Abdullah react

Ghulam Nabi Azad calls Rahul Gandhi immature; quits Congress: Omar and Farooq Abdullah react

'Can persuade Ghulam Nabi Azad to join BJP if...': Kuldeep Bishnoi on senior Congress leader's...

'Can persuade Ghulam Nabi Azad to join BJP if...': Kuldeep Bishnoi on senior Congress leader's...

Navi Mumbai: ABVP demonstrates outside Vashi college over lack of basic amenities, threaten to...

Navi Mumbai: ABVP demonstrates outside Vashi college over lack of basic amenities, threaten to...

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Will razing of illegal Supertech towers increase Delhi's pollution...

Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Will razing of illegal Supertech towers increase Delhi's pollution...

Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging

Mumbai updates: BMC installs automated flood gauges to manage waterlogging