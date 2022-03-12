Gennova Biopharma submits final trial data of India's first indigenous mRNA COVID-19 vaccine to DCGI: Report

Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, a Pune-based company that is making India's first mRNA vaccine, has submitted its final vaccine trial data to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for evaluation, a report by India Today said.

Earlier, sources said the company also developed an Omicron-specific vaccine, which would be tested on humans for efficacy and immunogenicity soon.

India's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to initiate Phase I/II human clinical trial last year.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19 has been developed by Gennova, a company based in Pune and supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of Department of Biotechnology of Science and Technology Ministry.

What are mRNA vaccine?

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. Instead, mRNA vaccine carries the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus.

The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised and thereby making the body mount an immune response against the disease.

mRNA-based vaccines are scientifically the ideal choice to address a pandemic because of their rapid developmental timeline. The mRNA vaccine is considered safe as is non-infectious, non-integrating in nature, and degraded by standard cellular mechanisms.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12:57 PM IST