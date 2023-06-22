Gehlot To Hire 50,000 Mahatma Gandhi Service Motivators For ₹4,500 Per Month

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | FPJ

Jaipur: With the elections around the corner, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has come up with one more populist announcement of appointing 50 thousand Mahatma Gandhi service motivators who will be given an honorarium of Rs 4,500 per month. The minimum educational qualification for the application has been kept as Class 12th or equivalent. The priority will be given to certificate holders of Mahatma Gandhi Darshan training camp, scout guides, NCC certificate holders, security friends, and women SHGs in the age group of 21-50 years.

The youth recruited under the scheme will propagate the message of peace and harmony of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and run Mahatma Gandhi Library and Constitution Centers at Gram Panchayats. Besides, they will be given the task to take the public welfare schemes of the government to the people which is an important task considering the elections are just six months away.

Selection process proposal approved

Gehlot has approved the proposal for the selection process and rules of Mahatma Gandhi service motivators. They will be appointed at the gram panchayat and urban ward level for a tenure of one year.

A committee at the subdivision level will select the motivators and they will be trained in Gandhi Darshan training programs.

Notably, Rajasthan is the first state in the country to establish the Directorate of Peace and Non-violence. It was first established as a Cell in the government and was elevated to a Directorate in 2021.

