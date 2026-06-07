Gehlot Says He Was Ready To Lead Congress, Blames Conspiracy For Losing Top Job - VIDEO

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot |

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has once again revisited the circumstances surrounding the Congress presidential election, claiming that a “conspiracy” prevented him from becoming the party’s national president despite the leadership having already decided on his candidature.

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Speaking about the episode, Gehlot said the Congress high command, including senior leader Sonia Gandhi, had made up its mind to appoint him as the party chief. According to him, he was fully prepared to take on the responsibility and regarded the opportunity as a matter of honour.

However, Gehlot alleged that events took a dramatic turn after party observers were sent to Rajasthan to assess the political situation. He claimed that a larger conspiracy unfolded during this period, ultimately derailing the plan to elevate him to the Congress's top organisational post.

The veteran Congress leader also sought to counter the perception that he had voluntarily stepped aside because he did not want to relinquish the chief minister’s post in Rajasthan. Gehlot said this narrative was incorrect and insisted that he never backed away from the contest. Instead, he maintained that circumstances beyond his control and a deliberate conspiracy prevented him from assuming the position.

He further argued that the episode damaged his public image, as many people, including some of his supporters, came to believe that he had chosen to prioritise his role in Rajasthan over the party presidency.