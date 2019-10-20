Gayatri Devi: Much beyond ethereal beauty

But, she could rule as maharani for just seven years. She was a witness to the era when India became Independent in 1947. She also saw the abolition of princely states and later the abolition of the privy purses.

In 1959, the last governor general C Rajagopalachari founded the Swatantra Party to promote free enterprise in India. The maharani became interested in politics, she said, because after the displacement of India’s nobility, she was unable to address the grievances of her former subjects.

Two years later, she joined the party and won the 1962 Lok Sabha election by a record margin and found a place in the Guinness Book of Records.

But, the Swatantra Party that she floated could not fulfil the aspirations of the people. In 1970 she lost her husband who died with his boots on in the polo ground in London.

In 1971, Indira Gandhi abolished the privy purse that came as big blow to the princes. The Maharani after losing her husband became the Rajmata.

She was expected to participate in India’s burgeoning democracy, being elected to Parliament three times and serving from 1962 until 1975. But, she was a casual participant in the parliament and she was hardly available as a member of the Lok Sabha to the people, she was difficult to get accessed, yet people loved and respected her.

In 1975, after Prime Minister Gandhi declared a state of emergency owing to a threat of “internal chaos”, Gayatri Devi was among the many political opponents of the Congress Party who were arrested. After her release from prison, she withdrew from politics and spent the remainder of her life in relative seclusion, in Jaipur and in England.

She would spend time in England with her son Jagat Singh living in her apartment in London. Jagat Singh married the Thai princess Priyanandana and had two children Devraj Singh and Lalitya Kumari. But, the marriage did not last and there was tension in the family.

After the divorce, Jagat Singh died in 1997 and Gayatri Devi first decided not to give a single penny to the grandchildren. However, when the grandchildren came to Jaipur, love for her own blood saw her writing the will in the names of her grandchildren, which was opposed by her stepsons Jai Singh and Prithviraj whom she trusted.

Now, Devraj on the strength of inheritance is seeking a right on her property and has won a legal battle on the ownership of the Jai Mahal Palace.

All her life, she along with her stepsons, fought against Brig Bahwani Singh and dragged him to the court of law. But, it was Bhawani Singh, who in the later part helped her and when she died she was given a royal funeral. It was Bhawani Singh who built a chhatri (cenotaph) to commemorate her memory at the Maharani Ji Ki Chhatri where she was laid to rest.