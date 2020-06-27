Gautam Gambhir takes a jibe at AAP's Sanjay Singh; Amit Shah, Kejriwal visit biggest COVID-19 centre in Delhi

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a jibe at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after he alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah is 'chori chori, chupke chupke' inaugurating the biggest COVID-19 centre in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Heard that Home Minister Amit Shah is chori chori, chupke chupke going to inaugurate the biggest COVID-19 centre built by the Delhi Government." "Is BJP fighting coronavirus or Arvind Kejriwal," asked Singh.

Slamming Singh, Gambhir said that he himself asked Amit Shah about it. He said Shah wasn't going to inaugurate but inspect the COVID-19 centre and Arvind Kejriwal was also called. "You do not talk to Kejriwal or you have decided to take credit alone?" he asked.