Gautam Gambhir takes a jibe at AAP's Sanjay Singh; Amit Shah, Kejriwal visit biggest COVID-19 centre in Delhi

Former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Saturday took a jibe at AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh after he alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah is 'chori chori, chupke chupke' inaugurating the biggest COVID-19 centre in Delhi.
Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "Heard that Home Minister Amit Shah is chori chori, chupke chupke going to inaugurate the biggest COVID-19 centre built by the Delhi Government." "Is BJP fighting coronavirus or Arvind Kejriwal," asked Singh.
Slamming Singh, Gambhir said that he himself asked Amit Shah about it. He said Shah wasn't going to inaugurate but inspect the COVID-19 centre and Arvind Kejriwal was also called. "You do not talk to Kejriwal or you have decided to take credit alone?" he asked.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the newly created COVID-19 care facility with over 10,000 beds in the national capital and reviewed arrangements.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accompanied Shah during his visit to the sprawling facility in south Delhi.
During his visit, the home minister took stock of the preparedness of the facility, a home ministry official said.
The facility on the Radha Soami Satsang Beas campus in the Chhatarpur area will have two wings -- a COVID care centre where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and a dedicated COVID healthcare centre.
The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been given the responsibility for the management of the centre and act as the nodal agency.
The national capital has reported nearly 80,000 coronavirus cases while the virus has claimed about 2,500 lives so far in Delhi.
(With PTI inputs)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)