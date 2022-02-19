Gangster Dawood Ibrahim plans to target India, many businessmen, politicians on hit list: Report

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has formed a special unit to target India. As per reports, names of political leaders and famous businessmen featured on the hit list.

The FIR registered by NIA revealed that Dawood Ibrahim along with his special unit was planning to launch an attack on the country using explosives and lethal weapons with the aim of inciting violence in different parts of the country.

Apart from this, Dawood Ibrahim has his focus on Delhi and Mumbai, the probe agency said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) have taken custody of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar from Thane jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case registered against Dawood and his aides, reports from news agency ANI stated.

On Tuesday, the ED had conducted searches at various premises related to Ibrahim including that of the son of his sister Haseena Parkar. Premises of Salim Fruit, who is closely related to the gangster’s close aide Chhota Shakeel, was also among as many as 10 locations searched by the ED’s officers. On Tuesday, Fruit was also detained after the search and questioned for many hours, after which he was allowed to leave. The agency suspects he had been handling a major chunk of Ibrahim’s activities.

The agency’s case is based on one registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Ibrahim after the agency learnt that he had been financing money through hawala channels to his aides for creating unrest in the country through terror activities.

