Ganeshotsav 2022: Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja receives Rs 2.5 cr donation from devotees in mere five days

Lalbaugcha Raja, the famous Ganesh idol from Mumbai has received donations of nearly two-and-a-half crore rupees in just five days after the commencement of Ganeshotsav on August 31, 2022.

According to a report by Times Now, a total of Rs 2,49,50,000 in cash, 2,518.78 grams of gold, and 29,164 grams of Silver have been donated to the idol by devotees.

People from all over Mumbai and visitors from other cities come to seek blessings from Lalbaugcha Raja.



Many prominent personalities including politicians and actors visits Lalbaughcha Ganpati Bappa for darshan.



The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal located at Putlabai Chawl was founded in 1934 and installs the city's most famous Lord Ganesh idol every year. The masterpiece has been sculpted by Ratnakar Kambli Jr.

The Kambli family has been making the idol of Lord Ganesh for nearly 87 years now. The height of the idol has also increased over time. When it was first installed in 1935, the idol was 5 feet tall however, this year the height of the idol is 14 feet.



Ganesh festival began on August 31 and will end on September 9, on Anant Chaturdashi.