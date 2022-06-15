Gandhinagar road to be named after PM Modi's mother Hiraba as she turns 100 on June 18 |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba Modi will be celebrating her 100th birthday on June 18.

"Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. She will enter the 100th year of her life on June 18, 2022," said Pankaj Modi, the prime minister's younger brother.

Religious programmes will be organised in Vadnagar (Modi's hometown) for the long life and health of Hiraba, the family said.

The PM, who will be in Gujarat on that day, is likely to meet her.

The family has also planned a 'bhandaro' (community meal) at the Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad on that day.

Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Vadnagar has organised various religious programmes for the long life and health of the PM's mother. The programmes include a Bhajan Sandhya, Shiv Aradhna and Sundarkand Path.

Besides, according to a report, a road in Gandhinagar will be named after Hiraba on Saturday. The 80-meter road from the Raisan Petrol Pump in Gandhinagar will be renamed as 'Pujya Hiraba Marg'. It has been formally announced by Gandhinagar Mayor Hitesh Makwana today.

