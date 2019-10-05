'Gandhi Vichaar Yatra' to commence on October 4 from Kandel

On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, a week long 'Gandhi Vichaar Yatra' will be organized from October 4, under the leadership of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

This padyatra under the banner of 'Gandhi Vichar Yatra' will commence on October 4 from Gandhi Gram Kandel of Dhamtari district and conclude at Gandhi Maindan of capital city Raipur.

To promote vision and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi among the masses and to commemorate Kandel Nahar Satyagrah, dignitaries such as Vidhan Sabha Speaker Dr Charandas Mahant, Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, public representatives and a large number of citizens will participate in this 'padyatra'.

Chief Minister Bhupesh will unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in village Kandel at 12 pm on October 4, and after addressing the public gathering, he will commence the 'padyatra'. After paying floral tribute to the statue of martyr Santosh Netam, this procession will reach village Chhati via the national highway.

After general assembly at village Chhatti, the participants of the procession will stay at night in Chhati village. The next day, Gandhi Vichaar Yatra procession will continue with its journey at 9am and reach village Dandesara at 11am, where a general assembly will be held.

On October 6, Gandhi Vichaar Yatra will start from village Bhusrenga at 9am and reach village Chorbhatti at 10am, where after the general assembly, the procession would reach Baagdehi at 1.30pm. After holding general assembly there, the procession will walk all the way and reach village Bhindravani at 2.30pm.

The procession will reach Devri at 3.30pm, village Kosmarra at 4.30pm, Sihaad rest house at 5pm, and Bhakhara via Sihaad Mod at 6.30pm, where statue of Gandhiji will be unveiled and a general assembly will be held. Thereafter, participants of the procession will rest for the night in village Bhakhara.

Gandhi Vichaar Yatra will commence the journey from Bakhara at 9am on October 7 and reach Silidih at 1pm crossing Supela, Semra, Siltara. Meanwhile, general assembly will be held in Supela at 11am, Semra at 12noon, and in Siltara at 12.30.

On October 8, the procession will start off at 9am from Silidih and reach Raipur after holding general assembly in Kanamuka at 10am. Vichar Yatra will reach Khorpa at 2pm, where participants of the procession will have night stay. On October 9, procession will start at 9am from Khorpa and reach Kolar at 12 noon, Chachanpair at 1.30pm, Mrijgahan at 3pm and Sejbahar at 4.30pm.

After night stay at Sejbahar, Gandhi Vichar Yatra will commence from Sejbahar at 9am on October 10, and reach Dunda at 10.30, Santoshi Nagar at 12.30, where general assembly will be held. Thereafter, the procession would reach Gandhi Maidan in Raipur, where concluding ceremony will be held.