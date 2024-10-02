Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Remembering The Incredible Life Of Mahatma

Gandhi Jayanti 2024 | FPJ

Gandhi Jayanti is commemorated annually on October 2 to honour Mahatma Gandhi's birth and recognise the International Day of Non-Violence. India will commemorate the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year, known as the Father of the Nation.

In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi led the 'Salt March' to protest the British government's control of salt production. | Reddif

Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchandra Gandhi, came into the world on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar, Gujarat. He had a significant impact on the nation's fight for independence. His commitment to nonviolent principles made a big difference and assisted in the fight against British colonial rule.

Freedom fighters Kasturba Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi | Reddif

On his 155th birth anniversary, the nation unites to commemorate Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, by reflecting on archival photographs capturing his impact on India's past, present, and future.

Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, I took part in Swachhata related activities with my young friends. I urge you all to also take part in some or the other such activity during the day and at the same time, keep strengthening the Swachh Bharat Mission. #10YearsOfSwachhBharat pic.twitter.com/FdG96WO9ZZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2024

Early Years And Influence



Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, born on October 2, 1869, was an Indian lawyer who used nonviolent resistance to lead India to independence from British rule, also known as an anti-colonial nationalist and political ethicist. Gandhi's upbringing in a Hindu household in coastal Gujarat during his early years shaped his future involvement in activism. Putlibai, Gandhi's mother, was a devoted Hindu who impacted his spiritual beliefs and empathy.

Mahatma Gandhi seen in this 1903 photograph when he was practising as an attorney in South Africa. | Reddif

Peaceful Opposition In South Africa



Before going back to India, Gandhi lived in South Africa for 21 years, during which he formed his ideas on politics and morals. He opposed racial discrimination and unfair labour practices by employing nonviolent resistance methods. Gandhi's time in South Africa influenced his vision for India's independence.

Young Mohandas Gandhi | Pinterest

Leadership In Indian National Congress



In 1921, Gandhi took over the Indian National Congress and spearheaded countrywide movements aimed at reducing poverty, advocating for women's empowerment, and attaining independence. He chose to wear the basic, homemade dhoti as a way to show his connection to India's countryside's underprivileged.

Coming out of Tihar jail | Pinterest

Important Actions And Acts



During the Non-Cooperation Movement from 1920 to 1922, Gandhi urged Indians to refuse British goods, legal courts, and governmental establishments.

Read Also Gandhi Jayanti 2024: Inspiring Quotes By Father Of The Nation

In 1930, Gandhi organised a protest against the British salt tax by leading a 400-kilometre march called the Salt March, which inspired widespread civil disobedience.

Mahatma Gandhi led salt march against heavy taxes implied by britishers accompanied by freedom fighter, Sarojini Naidu, along with followers. | Pinterest

Quit India Movement (1942): Gandhi called for the British to depart from India, resulting in widespread demonstrations and detentions.

Mahatma leading the Quit India Movement in 1942 | Pinterest

Gandhi participated in multiple hunger strikes to end religious conflict, such as his last fast in Delhi on January 12, 1948.

Gandhi on hunger strike | Pinterest

Inheritance And Influence



Gandhi's use of nonviolent resistance served as a source of inspiration for movements across the globe. His perception of a liberated India founded on religious diversity still impacts Indian politics. October 2 is recognised as Gandhi Jayanti, a national holiday in India, and is also observed as the International Day of Nonviolence around the world to commemorate Gandhi's birthday.

Mahatma Gandhi was seen at his spinning wheel back in Pune in 1933, shortly after being released from Yeravada prison. | Reddif

Assassination And Lasting Influence

Nathuram Godse, a militant Hindu nationalist, assassinated Gandhi on January 30, 1948. Although Gandhi met a tragic fate, his legacy continues to live on. His belief in nonviolent resistance remains a source of strength for civil rights and freedom movements around the globe.