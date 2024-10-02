Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM Siddaramaiah's Feet; 'No Respect For Country', Blasts BJP |

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread attention, a Congress worker removed Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's shoes as the CM arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary on Wednesday. A video of the incident has surfaced online attracting heavy criticism towards the Karnataka CM.

Viral Video Shows Worker Taking Off Siddaramaiah's Shoes

In the viral video, a Congress worker can be seen holding the Indian flag in one hand while bending down to take off Siddaramaiah's shoes. A bystander then quickly took the flag from the worker's hands, allowing him to continue with the task. This event unfolded as several leaders gathered to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

A Congress worker, with the Tiranga in his hands, removed shoes from the feet of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier today as he arrived to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

BJP Karnataka Slams Siddaramaiah & Congress

The video quickly went viral on the internet receiving multiple reactions for the Karnataka CM and Congress party. BJP Karnataka shared the video on X and accused the Congress party of disrespecting the country and the national flag.

"The Congress party has no respect for the country and does not respect the national flag. Siddaramaiah who is in the twilight of political life, is worried about retaining the chair, so he is mesmerized even while holding the national flag," wrote BJP Karnataka in a post slamming the Karnataka CM.

Netizens also slammed the Karnataka CM and Congress over the viral video showing disrespect of the tricolour. Many considered it as an insult to Nation's pride while others demanded an apology from Siddaramaiah over the act.

Check out some more reactions below:

This controversy also comes at a time when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah finds himself embroiled in controversy related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. Allegations surfaced that 14 compensatory plots in Mysuru’s Vijayanagar Layout 3rd and 4th stages, prime areas with higher property value, were allotted to his wife, Parvathi BM. These plots were given in exchange for land acquired by MUDA, raising concerns about unfair favouritism.

Siddaramaiah Stands Firm Despite Flak

Facing mounting scrutiny, Siddaramaiah’s wife recently decided to relinquish ownership of the 14 plots, prompting MUDA to cancel the sale deeds for these properties. Despite this, Siddaramaiah has taken a firm stance, dismissing the allegations and vowing not to resign over the matter. He has consistently maintained that he did not benefit from the land allotment and has distanced himself from any comparison to the previous controversy involving former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa.