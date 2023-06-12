G20 Meet in Varanasi: Here Are Key Highlights From PM Modi's Address To Development Ministers In Kashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, expressing his satisfaction that the G20 development agenda has now reached the city of Kashi. Highlighting the importance of development for the global south, PM Modi emphasized the collective responsibility to ensure that the sustainable development goals are not left behind.
Comprehensive Efforts for Inclusive and Sustainable Development
PM Modi stressed the need for comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable efforts in improving people's lives. He mentioned the progress made in India's over 100 aspirational districts, which were previously pockets of underdevelopment. These efforts have brought positive change to the lives of many.
Technology Democratisation and India's Digitalisation Experience
The democratisation of technology was identified as a crucial tool to bridge the data divide. PM Modi showcased India's success in digitalisation, which has brought about revolutionary changes in the country. India expressed its willingness to share its experiences in this field with partner countries, promoting mutual learning and collaboration.
Empowering Women for Development
Advocating for gender equality and women's empowerment, PM Modi highlighted the role of women in setting the agenda for development. Recognizing women as agents of growth and change, he emphasized the importance of their inclusion and active participation in development processes.
Varanasi as the Host of G20 Development Ministers' Meeting
India is hosting the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting as the current chair of the G20. Around 200 delegates are expected to participate in the three-day meeting in Varanasi. The decisions taken during the conclave will contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) scheduled for September.
Addressing Mounting Developmental Challenges
The meeting takes place amidst various developmental challenges, including economic slowdown, debt distress, climate change impacts, poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity, global supply-chain disruptions, and geopolitical conflicts. It is crucial for the G20 member nations to address these challenges collectively.
Sessions on Multilateralism and Green Development
The meeting will consist of two main sessions. The first session will focus on multilateralism and collective actions for accelerating progress towards the SDGs. The second session will explore the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) approach to green development.
