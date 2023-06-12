G20 Meet in Varanasi: Here Are Key Highlights From PM Modi's Address To Development Ministers In Kashi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, expressing his satisfaction that the G20 development agenda has now reached the city of Kashi. Highlighting the importance of development for the global south, PM Modi emphasized the collective responsibility to ensure that the sustainable development goals are not left behind.

#WATCH | I am delighted that the G20 development agenda has reached Kashi as well. Development is a core issue for the global south...I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to let the sustainable development goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one… pic.twitter.com/8qQdSAVdmP — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

Comprehensive Efforts for Inclusive and Sustainable Development

PM Modi stressed the need for comprehensive, inclusive, fair, and sustainable efforts in improving people's lives. He mentioned the progress made in India's over 100 aspirational districts, which were previously pockets of underdevelopment. These efforts have brought positive change to the lives of many.

#WATCH | Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable. In India, we have made efforts to improve people's lives in more than 100 aspirational districts which were pockets of underdevelopment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the G20 Development… pic.twitter.com/WJpjcJqlvx — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

Technology Democratisation and India's Digitalisation Experience

The democratisation of technology was identified as a crucial tool to bridge the data divide. PM Modi showcased India's success in digitalisation, which has brought about revolutionary changes in the country. India expressed its willingness to share its experiences in this field with partner countries, promoting mutual learning and collaboration.

#WATCH | Democratization of technology is an important tool to help bridge the data divide. In India, digitalisation has brought revolutionary change. India is willing to share its experience with partner countries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the G20… pic.twitter.com/xMfmktpJ1J — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2023

Empowering Women for Development

Advocating for gender equality and women's empowerment, PM Modi highlighted the role of women in setting the agenda for development. Recognizing women as agents of growth and change, he emphasized the importance of their inclusion and active participation in development processes.

Varanasi as the Host of G20 Development Ministers' Meeting

India is hosting the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting as the current chair of the G20. Around 200 delegates are expected to participate in the three-day meeting in Varanasi. The decisions taken during the conclave will contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) scheduled for September.

Addressing Mounting Developmental Challenges

The meeting takes place amidst various developmental challenges, including economic slowdown, debt distress, climate change impacts, poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity, global supply-chain disruptions, and geopolitical conflicts. It is crucial for the G20 member nations to address these challenges collectively.

Sessions on Multilateralism and Green Development

The meeting will consist of two main sessions. The first session will focus on multilateralism and collective actions for accelerating progress towards the SDGs. The second session will explore the LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) approach to green development.