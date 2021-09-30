G-23 leaders demand organisational elections, CWC to meet soon

In the wake of Punjab crisis, the Group-23 leaders have demanded organisational elections in Congress party, leader Randeep Surjewala said on Thursday.

"Following the demand from G-23 leaders, a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be called soon", Sujrewala added.

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma along with some of their G-23 colleagues on Thursday strongly condemned and termed as "orchestrated hooliganism" the Congress workers' protest outside Kapil Sibal's house after he raised questions over the party's functioning, with Sharma asking AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against those involved.



Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also criticised what he said was an "attack" at the house of Sibal by Congress workers only because he "chose to express views that were not palatable to the party leadership".

Azad, former leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also strongly condemned the "orchestrated hooliganism" at Sibal's residence.

"He (Sibal) is a loyal Congressman fighting for the party both inside and outside Parliament. Any suggestion from any quarter should be welcomed instead of suppressing, hooliganism is unacceptable," tweeted Azad, who along with Sibal is part of the 'Group of 23' which last year had written to Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul of the party.

In the wake of several Congress leaders quitting the party and its Punjab unit in turmoil, Sibal has demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened and wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

Sibal said at a press conference that the G-23 grouping is "not a Jee Huzur 23" and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Carrying 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal' placards and raising slogans against Sibal, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers had protested outside his Jor Bagh residence, saying they were "hurt" by his remarks.

The protesters raised slogans against Sibal, asking him to "leave the party". A protestor also stood on his car.

(With inputs from agencies)

