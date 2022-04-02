Fuel price hike: Congress workers protest outside Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar's residence; several detained

Amid a huge rise in fuel prices, Congress workers in Kolkata protested outside Raj Bhavan- West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's house on Saturday.. Fuel prices continued to maintain an upward trend with petrol and diesel rates hiked by another 80 paise per litre each on Saturday, compounding an increase of about Rs 7.20 a litre in ten revisions in 12 days so far.

Congress in many states has been protesting against the rise in fuel prices. While protesting in Kolkata outside the Guv Djankar's residence today, several party workers were detained by the police.

Stepping up the attack against the government over steep hike in prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had three days ago said the rise in petrol and diesel prices has been unprecedented and demanded its roll back.

Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chowk here, he had said prices of petrol and diesel have risen nine times in the last 10 days, and the common man is the most affected due to this.

Kolkata | Congress workers protest against fuel price hike outside Raj Bhavan- West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's house; several detained pic.twitter.com/8V0mYgVYPS — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2022

Congress MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha carrying placards raised slogans against the government and sat on a dharna against the fuel price hike.

In the national capital, the petrol price is now 102.61 per litre while diesel is selling at Rs 93.87 per litre. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices have gone up by 85 paise, to Rs 117.57 and Rs 101.79 per litre respectively.

In Chennai, the petrol and diesel prices are at Rs 108.21 and Rs 108.21 per litre (increased by 76 paise). In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 112.19 (increased by 84 paise) and diesel is Rs 97.02 (increased by 80 paise).

There had been a pause in the revision of fuel prices since November 4 last year, which was broken on March 22, following the prices of crude oil going upwards in the wake of the Russian military operations in Ukraine.

Notably, on November 3 last year the Centre had cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country.

Following this, several state governments had reduced Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

(with agency inputs)

