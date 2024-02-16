From Sunny Deol To Nusrat Jahan, Here's Is How Celebrity MPs Performed As Parliamentarians

Sunny Deol and Nusrat Jahan |

Despite many examples of poor performance by celebrity politicians in effectively representing constituents in policymaking or failing to convey their voices to Parliament, many of them still make it onto the candidate lists of political parties by leveraging their political connections.

When the country is preparing for general elections, Mimi Chakraborty, a celebrity MP from TMC, resigned from her post stating that politics is not her cup of tea. Her realisation comes after five years of her being elected.

In 2019, people from various constituencies elected many such celebrities, trusting them to play a role in bringing development to the region and fulfilling the promises they made. If you are curious to know how they fared in discharging their duties during their tenure as MPs, FPJ has curated a list of Celebrity Lok Sabha MPs along with their performance during the 17th Lok Sabha, which commenced in 2019 and concluded on February 10th of this year.

Sunny Deol, a Bollywood actor turned politician, won the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 elections representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During his tenure, his attendance was 17%, and he never participated in any debate in Parliament. The national average attendance of a Lok Sabha MP is 79%, with an average participation in 47 debates. Sunny asked only 2 questions during his five-year tenure; however, on average, an MP from the lower house asked 210 questions (written/oral) during the same period.

Actress Hema Malini served as a Member of Parliament from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for two terms. BJP MP's attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha was 49%, and she actively took part in 20 debates and raised 105 questions between 2019 and 2024.

Actress Nusrat Jahan represents the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal as a Member of Parliament. TMC MP's attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha was at 23%. Over the course of five years, from 2019 to 2024, she took part in 12 debates and raised 147 questions.

Actress Mimi Chakraborty recently resigned as a Member of Parliament for West Bengal's Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. Mimi had contested Lok Sahba seat as TMC candidate. She held this position for almost five years. During the 17th Lok Sabha, her attendance was 21%. Throughout her tenure from 2019 to 2024, she participated in seven debates and asked 161 questions.

Actor Ravindra Shyamnarayan, also known as Ravi Kishan, is a representative of Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Lok Sabha constituency from BJP. This seat was previously held by UP CM Yogi Adityanath from 1998 to 2018. During his five-year tenure, BJP MP Ravi Kishan had an attendance of 68% and participated in 81 debates. He also raised 480 questions.

Sumalatha, the wife of late actor Ambareesh, represented the Mandya constituency of Karnataka as an independent candidate. Her attendance was 64%, and she participated in 24 debates, asking 210 questions during her tenure as MP.

Manoj Tiwari is a multifaceted personality who rose to fame with his popular song and later became an actor. He has been representing the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency since 2014. During his last tenure, Manoj had an attendance of 85% and participated in 37 debates. He also asked 395 questions. His track record indicates that he took his job as a parliamentarian seriously.

Singer Hans Raj Hans represents BJP from North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. He had an attendance of 39%, participated in 37 debates, and asked 395 questions during his last tenure.

Actress Kirron Kher got elected twice from Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha election representing BJP.During her last tunure as MP, she had 47% attendance, and she participated in 9 debates, asking 106 questions during her tenure as MP.