From Seat Sharing Pangs In Maharashtra To 'Upset' Akhilesh In UP Bypolls, Has Congress Not Learnt Its Lessons After Haryana Poll Debacle?

The fact that the Congress, which was on the path to resurgence, found its wings clipped after the poll drubbing it received in Haryana has been a cause of concern. The questions is: Will Congress learn its lessons in Maharashtra?

The state of Maharashtra, home to India's financial capital Mumbai, goes to polls on November 20. However, even with less than a month to go, the Mahayuti (BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP) and Maha Vikas Aghadi (Shiv Sena - UBT, Congress, NCP - Sharad Pawar) are yet to finalise their seat sharing pacts. However, the developments on Monday (October 21) should come as a worry for the Congress party in specific and the MVA in general.

On Monday, reports claimed that Uddhav Thackeray had a meeting with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Reports also claimed how Sanjay Raut had a conversation on phone with Home Minister Amit Shah. Though Raut rubbished the claims, the rumours led to wild speculations in a state that has had more than its share of political twists and turns in the last 5 years.

However, this is not a case of "no fire no smoke." Reports of discord between the MVA over seat sharing, especially between UBT and Congress, surfaced days before the rumours of alleged closeness between Sena UBT and Fadnavis. This has also got to do with the fact that the Congress, which was on the path to resurgence, found its wings clipped after the poll drubbing it received in Haryana. This has also given Uddhav Thackeray more bargaining power.

Two incidents raised suspicion. UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray plainly refusing to hold negotiations with Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and UBT's Priyanka Chaturvedi praising PM Modi in a podcast. Though this is concrete proof that the Uddhav is drifting away from Congress, failure to act on his discontent might prove disasterous for the MVA in Maharashtra.

The Congress looked in damage control mode by Monday (October 21) evening. Congress Maharashtra chief Nana Patole, speaking to the press after the meeting in Delhi, announced that Congress had discussions on 96 seats. He also added that the Congress leaders including himself will be in Mumbai on Tuesday to discuss seat sharing with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that the final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by Tuesday evening.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Wadettiwar said, "By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi."