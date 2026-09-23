From Religious Tourism To New Bridges, West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Unveils Cooch Behar Development Plan

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari | IANS

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday had visited Cooch Behar in north Bengal to hold administrative meetings.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari mentions that Cooch Behar will be developed as a major religious tourism destination, just like Tiger Hill in Darjeeling.

“Alipurduar has always been with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dreams of the people of Cooch Behar will become true within one year. I will again visit this place to release Royal Bengal Tigers. Closed tea gardens will be opened and a 20 per cent bonus will be given to tea garden workers,” said Adhikari.

Notably, after reaching Cooch Behar, the West Bengal Chief Minister had visited 9th-century Madanmohan Temple and stated that more accommodation facilities will be made to attract more ‘religious tourist’ in Cooch Behar.

Later Adhikari had travelled to Jalpaiguri where he had inaugurated a bridge over the Murti river that cost nearly Rs 20 crore.

“Two more bridges are also being constructed and I have given consent to reconstruct the bridge that was damaged due to the disaster,” further mentioned Adhikari.

Adhikari also referred to Madhupur Satra in Cooch Behar where Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently visited.

“Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu would be in Cooch Behar on September 28 to discuss development of Cooch Behar airport,” mentioned Adhikari.