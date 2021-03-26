From paying homage at Martyr's Memorial to interacting with locals: PM Modi's Bangladesh trip kicks off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh for a two day visit He was received by PM Sheikh Hasina at the Dhaka airport, and a salute of 19 guns and Guard of honour were accorded to him. This is PM Modi's first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak began in 2020.
Soon after his arrival, Modi attended an event at the National Martyr's Memorial at Savar. He he paid homage to those who died in the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence and also signed the visitor's book. The memorial comprises of seven pairs of triangular-shaped walls -- each representing a significant chapter in Bangladesh's history, including the 1952 'Bhasha Andolan' (Language Movement) -- through which Bangladesh became an independent nation from Pakistan.
Modi also planted a sapling of the Arjuna tree there. "This sapling has been planted as a mark of respect for the valorous martyrs of Bangladesh," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The Prime Minister also interacted with several community leaders, including representatives of minorities in Bangladesh, mukhtijoddhas, friends of India and youth icons. He received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Dhaka.
The Prime Minister greeted them with folded hands and some members of the Dawoodi Bohra community adorned him with a shawl. Modi also met a seven-year-old girl named Anjelica at the hotel. She told ANI later that the PM had asked her how she was, and her name.
Thereafter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will call on Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 pm. Later, he will attend the National Day Programme at 3:45 pm and then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition at 7:45 pm.
He will also be attending the celebrations of the golden jubilee of the country's independence, the birth centenary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and holding talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.