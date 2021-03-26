From paying homage at Martyr's Memorial to interacting with locals: PM Modi's Bangladesh trip kicks off

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Bangladesh for a two day visit He was received by PM Sheikh Hasina at the Dhaka airport, and a salute of 19 guns and Guard of honour were accorded to him. This is PM Modi's first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak began in 2020.

Soon after his arrival, Modi attended an event at the National Martyr's Memorial at Savar. He he paid homage to those who died in the 1971 Bangladesh War of Independence and also signed the visitor's book. The memorial comprises of seven pairs of triangular-shaped walls -- each representing a significant chapter in Bangladesh's history, including the 1952 'Bhasha Andolan' (Language Movement) -- through which Bangladesh became an independent nation from Pakistan.

Modi also planted a sapling of the Arjuna tree there. "This sapling has been planted as a mark of respect for the valorous martyrs of Bangladesh," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.