From Guwahati to Patna: Visuals of India's last Lunar Eclipse of the year

Guwahati to Patna: Visuals of India's last Lunar Eclipse of the year |

Different parts of India and the world witnessed a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, just a fortnight after a partial solar eclipse.

A Lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, Earth, and a Full Moon form a near-perfect Syzygy in space. The Moon slides into the Earth's shadow and gradually darkens until the entire lunar disc turns into an eerie red or dim orange from its usual silvery grey shade. The event unfolds in reverse order further, until the moon returns to its full brilliance.

The November 8th lunar eclipse is the last lunar eclipse of the year and the second total lunar eclipse in the year 2022, the earlier was on May 15-16th. Today's eclipse would be visible across India along with parts of Asia, North America, Australia, and a few places in Europe as well as in entire North America. The next Lunar eclipse is predicted to be on the 5th of May, 2023.

Every year, from anywhere between four to seven times, the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up in a Syzygy, forming what is called either the Solar or Lunar Eclipse.

Check the visuals from various cities in India.

Bihar | Visuals of India's last #LunarEclipse of the year, from Patna pic.twitter.com/8AADxL7RP9 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Assam | Visuals of India's last #LunarEclipse of the year, from Guwahati pic.twitter.com/XLtUBDwjlM — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2022

Thanks to Namma Bengaluru Weather (No clouds) and my 'Samsung S22 Ultra' the beast - able to capture the moments of Lunar Eclipse whilst enjoying the spectacular view up the sky🙌🏻#lunareclipse2022 #Bengaluru #Bangalore #Samsung pic.twitter.com/mkmqLuJDoU — | ಪ್ರಜ್ವಲ್ ಕೆ | Prajwal K | (@prajk_23) November 8, 2022

Lunar Eclipse. Picture captured using Samsung S21 FE on the 8th Nov, 2022; 17:37 hrs from Sielmat, Churachandpur, Manipur - North East India pic.twitter.com/EuV5FY5rBb — jramo (@minaran_jramo) November 8, 2022