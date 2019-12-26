From Grumpy Cat to Covfefe: The 10 viral moments of the decade

Social media connects people from across the world and growing use in the past decade brought about an internet re-emergence. The social media gave us a lot to cry and a lot to laugh in 2019. The social media also gave rise to Internet stars and yes of course provided us many viral moments.

Every now and then we see something or the other getting viral on the internet catching the attention of netizens which keeps them hooked with social media.

Here are top 10 biggest viral posts and moments of the decade: