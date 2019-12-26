From Grumpy Cat to Covfefe: The 10 viral moments of the decade

Social media connects people from across the world and growing use in the past decade brought about an internet re-emergence. The social media gave us a lot to cry and a lot to laugh in 2019. The social media also gave rise to Internet stars and yes of course provided us many viral moments.
Every now and then we see something or the other getting viral on the internet catching the attention of netizens which keeps them hooked with social media.
Here are top 10 biggest viral posts and moments of the decade:
1. World record egg
An egg beat Kylie Jenner's world record for the most-liked picture on Instagram.
2. Grumpy Cat
The famous pet Grumpy Cat's frowning face won the Internet this decade.
3. The Mannequin Challenge
The Mannequin Challenge was a viral Internet trend which became popular in November 2016, in which people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a moving camera films them.
4. Gangnam Style
“Gangnam Style”, the breakout worldwide hit from Korea pop star Psy, became the first video to hit two billion views on YouTube, a number that continues to grow.
5. Covfefe
'Covfefe' was a viral tweet of US President Donald Trump. Shortly after midnight on May 31, 2017, Trump tweeted "Despite the constant negative press covfefe", and stopped. The tweet, containing an apparent mistyping of the word "coverage", was deleted several hours later.
6. Ice Bucket Challenge
The Ice Bucket Challenge was a phenomenon in which people dunked a bucket of iced water over their heads. The challenge raised awareness about ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
7. Kim Kardashian's Paper magazine shoot
Kim Kardashian's photoshoot for Paper magazine broke the Internet and went viral on social media.
8. The Dress
The dress is a photograph that became a viral internet sensation when viewers disagreed over whether the dress pictured was coloured black and royal blue, or white and gold.
9. 'In My Feelings' of Kiki Challenge
Jumping out of a moving vehicle and dancing in the road doesn't sound like a great idea. But for the thousands of people around the world dancing to Drake's “In My Feelings” song, it's just another craze to be a part of the decade.
10. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clapping after Trump's State of the Union address
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rising to her feet, stretching out her arms so she could clap loudly at President Donald Trump's call to end the "politics of revenge." While continuing her seemingly targeted applause, she locked eyes with the president and smirked.
