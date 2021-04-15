From grocery shops to e-commerce: Full list of activities allowed during weekend curfew in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced sweeping restrictions, including a weekend curfew and the closure of malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, in a bid to break the chain of the COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

There will be no in-house dining in restaurants and cinema halls will be allowed to operate with only 30 per cent capacity, the chief minister said at an online press conference a day after the city recorded the biggest single-day jump of 17,282 COVID-19 cases.

Here's the full list of activities allowed during weekend curfew in Delhi:

a) Officers/officials of Government of India, its Autonomous/Subordinate offices & Public Corporations and officers/officials of GNCT of Delhi/Autonomous Bodies/Corporations involved in emergency services such as Health and Family Welfare and all related medical establishments, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, District Administration, Pay & Account Office, Electricity, Water and Sanitation Public Transport (Air/Railways/Buses) including all incidental services/activities that are essential for smooth functioning of all modes of public transport (such as handling of cargo, ticketing, air freight station, CFS, ICD etc.), Disaster Management and related services, NIC, NCC and Municipal services, and all other essential services on production of valid I card. The uninterrupted delivery of public services shall be ensured by the concerned departments/agencies.

b) All Judicial officers/ officials of courts of Delhi on production of valid I card.

c) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedical, etc. and other hospital services (such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies and other medical & health services), on production of valid I card.

d) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical/ health services.

e) Person coming from/going to airports/railway stations/ISBTs allowed to travel on production of valid ticket.

f) Officers/officials related to functioning of offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any constitutional post on production of valid I card.

g) Electronic and print media on production of valid I card.

h) There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential/non-essential goods. No separate permission / e-pass will be required for such movements.

i) Movement of persons related to commercial and private establishments providing following essential services/commodities shall be allowed:

i. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits & vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments.

ii. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs.

iii. Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

iv. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipments through e-commerce.

v. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets.

vi. Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

vii. Cold storage and warehousing services.

viii. Private security services.

ix. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

x. Production units or services, which require continuous process.

j) Persons who are going for COVID-19 vaccination.