 'From Ganpati Mandal Worker To Union Minister': Murlidhar Mohol Thanks Lord Ganesha As He Welcomes Bappa In Pune; Video
Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, BJP MP from Pune, Murlidhar Mohol thanked Ganpati Bappa for the blessings as he reaches new heights in his career. Despite being a first-time Lok Sabha member, he was appointed as central minister by the Modi government.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
MP Murlidhar Mohol welcomed Bappa at his residence and Ganpati mandal in Pune | X@MurlidharMohol

Pune: "My journey as Ganpati mandal worker to Union Minister is because of Lord Ganesha's blessings. As a politician, the posts will come and go, but a Ganpati Mandal karyakarta remains a karyakarta forever. There never will be a 'former'," Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol said speaking with the media after welcoming Ganpati Bappa.

Mohol (49) entered national politics this year after winning the Lok Sabha elections from his hometown, Pune. He served as Mayor of Pune from 2019 to 2022. Despite being a first-time MP, the Narendra Modi government appointed him as central minister.

Murlidhar Mohol's Welcomes Bappa As Karyakarta

Mohol welcomed Ganpati at his residence and at his mandal in grand procession in Pune. It is his first Ganpati festival as a union minister. "I am here as a karyakarta and offering my service to Bappa with same enthusiasm as a Mandal worker I have been doing for years, Mohol said speaking with Marathi news channel ABP Majha.

"As a politician, I do not ask Bappa for anything. I am a devotee and asked Lord Ganesha to bless people of India, Maharashtra and Pune," he added.

Mohol heads the Sai Mitra Mandal in Kothrud, Pune. The mandal is celebrating its 30th year this Ganpati festival. The mandal is very active, respected one and sees thousands of devotees visiting every year.

Preserve Sanctity Of Ganpati Utsav Mandals

Pune city holds rich history, represents vibrant Hindu traditions and leads when it comes to festival celebrations.

Speaking on changing colours festivities, Mohol said, "People should come together and celebrate festivals preserving our traditions. Not all Ganpati Utsav Mandals have lost their sanctity. Most of the Mandals work through out the year, hold social activities, help the needy. We are here to serve the devotees."

Mohol was the corporator in Pune from 2002 to 2022 and was appointed as Mayor in 2019. During his tenure as a mayor, the city was recognized as one of the 50 Champion Cities in the 2021 Global Mayors Challenge, organized by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

Maharashtra's beloved, the10-day Ganpati Utsav began on September 7. Devotees and sarvajanik mandals welcomed Bappa in full fervour. The Ganpati festivities will end on September 17.

