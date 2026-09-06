 From Frescoes To Global Fame: Shekhawati Havelis Enter UNESCO Tentative List, Boosting Rajasthan’s Heritage Bid
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From Frescoes To Global Fame: Shekhawati Havelis Enter UNESCO Tentative List, Boosting Rajasthan’s Heritage Bid

Rajasthan’s iconic Shekhawati havelis have entered UNESCO’s Tentative List, marking a major step towards potential World Heritage status. Spread across 14 historic towns, the fresco-adorned mansions showcase the region’s rich architectural, artistic & cultural legacy. The recognition is expected to boost conservation, restoration & heritage tourism while putting Shekhawati on the global stage.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Sunday, September 06, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
From Frescoes To Global Fame: Shekhawati Havelis Enter UNESCO Tentative List, Boosting Rajasthan’s Heritage Bid
From Frescoes To Global Fame: Shekhawati Havelis Enter UNESCO Tentative List, Boosting Rajasthan’s Heritage Bid | X

Jaipur: Rajasthan’s iconic Shekhawati havelis are about to receive global heritage recognition with their inclusion in UNESCO’s Tentative List. This is being taken as an important milestone in the state’s efforts to secure World Heritage status for its distinctive architectural and artistic legacy.

The nomination covers historic havelis and heritage properties across 14 key locations, including Alsisar, Bissau, Chirawa, Churu, Dundlod, Fatehpur, Jhunjhunu, Khetri, Laxmangarh, Mandawa, Mahansar, Nawalgarh, Ramgarh, and Sikar.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Diya Kumari said that the inclusion of Shekhawati’s historic havelis in the UNESCO Tentative List is an significant achievement for Rajasthan’s heritage and a significant step towards seeking their eventual inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

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“The inclusion of Shekhawati’s historic havelis in the UNESCO Tentative List is a matter of pride for Rajasthan. It strengthens our efforts to preserve this extraordinary heritage and present it to the world and, at the same time, creates new opportunities for heritage tourism and local communities,” Diya Kumari said.

Spread across the Shekhawati region of Rajasthan, the havelis are renowned for their distinctive architecture and extraordinary fresco paintings. Their richly painted façades, courtyards, gateways, and interiors preserve a visual record of the region’s artistic traditions and social and cultural life.

The murals depict a remarkable range of subjects, including religious and mythological themes, portraits, scenes from everyday life, flora and fauna, traditional motifs, and representations of technological and cultural influences that reached the region during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The concentration and diversity of these painted havelis have earned Shekhawati a distinctive place in Rajasthan’s architectural and cultural landscape, making the region an important destination for heritage and cultural tourism.

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Inclusion in UNESCO’s Tentative List is expected to provide further momentum to efforts for documentation, conservation, restoration, and sustainable management of Shekhawati’s historic built heritage.

For Rajasthan, the move also carries significant tourism potential. With its historic towns, painted mansions, traditional streetscapes, and distinctive architectural character, Shekhawati can emerge as an even stronger destination for international heritage travelers seeking immersive cultural experiences beyond the state’s established tourism circuits.

The inclusion is expected to strengthen Rajasthan’s efforts to balance heritage conservation with tourism development while raising greater awareness of Shekhawati’s architectural legacy at the national and international level.

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