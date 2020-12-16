From four-corner to multi-corner: How AAP and AIMIM will make UP Assembly contest interesting

A day after the Aam Admi Party’s official announcement to enter the electoral fray of Uttar Pradesh in 2022, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi landed in Lucknow to sound the poll bugle.

Owaisi met an ex-BJP ally - Om Prakash Rajbhar of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party - in Lucknow on Wednesday.

This meeting is being viewed as the beginning of the consolidation of small outfits in the state. Owaisi and Arvind Kejriwal’s presence will further fragment the UP Assembly contest. Four big parties-BJP, SP, BSP and Congress are already there in the fray.

After winning five seats in the recently-held Bihar Assembly elections, AIMIM hopes to make some gains in the neighboring Uttar Pradesh as well. The party had drawn a blank in the 2017 election.

The AIMIM’s positivity comes from the fact that despite UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s direct attack on Mr Owaisi in the recently held Hyderabad municipal election campaign, his party managed to win the same number of seats it won in the 2015 elections.