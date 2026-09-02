From Downing A Pakistani Jet To Flying Passengers: Former Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman Joins FLY91 | File Pic

New Delhi: Former Indian Air Force Group Captain and Vir Chakra awardee Abhinandan Varthaman has joined Goa-based regional airline FLY91 as a pilot, according to sources.

Varthaman, who downed an enemy jet during an aerial combat with Pakistan in 2019 and was held captive for three days in that country, was honoured with the Vir Chakra award in 2021.

The sources told PTI that Varthaman joined the airline as a pilot in August.

When contacted, a FLY91 spokesperson said personal information about employees is a private matter and did not comment.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

The fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force was decorated with Vir Chakra -- India's third-highest wartime gallantry medal -- for displaying an "exceptional sense of duty" during the dogfight, as per the award citation.

FLY91, which started flying in March 2024, currently operates a fleet of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The airline's two bases are Goa and Hyderabad.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)