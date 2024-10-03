From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks On KTR And Naga-Samantha Divorce

Konda Surekha | File

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's recent comments on Bharat Raksha Samithi leader KT Rama Rao and actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya have ignited a political firestorm, drawing sharp reactions from opposition leaders.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy lashed out at the ruling party, calling Konda Surekha's remarks inappropriate. "KCR has planted a poisonous fruit in the society of Telangana. Revanth Reddy is nurturing it. A Telangana minister commented on the family of a cinema actor; this is wrong. It is not right to say that," Reddy stated.

He further criticised the declining standards of political discourse in the state, urging the people and the media to boycott leaders using such language.

#WATCH | On Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's alleged comments on BRS leader KT Rama Rao and actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Naga Chaitanya, Union Minister & state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy says, "...KCR has planted a poison fruit in society of Telangana. Revanth Reddy is nurturing… pic.twitter.com/1TIgMu56JM — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2024

BRS spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also responded, calling on the Congress party to sack Konda Surekha from her ministerial post. "If Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge truly believe in humanity and decency in politics, she must be removed from her ministerial role in the Telangana government," Sravan said.

What a shameful and utterly reprehensible act by Smt. @iamkondasurekha. This is not the Congress Party @INCIndia that I have known and respected, once led by the honorable Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Such actions reflect a serious departure from the core values of the Indian National… pic.twitter.com/FE78lSEQvV — Prof Dasoju Sravan Kumar (@sravandasoju) October 2, 2024

The controversy began after a viral video surfaced of Konda Surekha accusing KTR of interfering in the personal lives of celebrities and being involved in drug-related controversies.

In the video, the minister specifically linked KTR to the divorce of actors Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, alleging that KTR was responsible for their separation and had used his influence to manipulate events.

"Naga Chaitanya's divorce took place 100 percent due to KTR," Surekha alleged.

"KTR asked to send Samantha in return for not demolishing the N-convention center. Nagarjuna forced Samantha to go to KTR. Samantha said NO. That led to divorce." Konda Surekha, Telangana minister. https://t.co/YbIh5Cq3Oj pic.twitter.com/Ik3l2x1cQQ — 🅺🅳🆁 (@KDRtweets) October 2, 2024

She further claimed that actors were pressured and linked to drug cases, with references to other celebrities like Rakul Preet, suggesting that they were coerced into early marriages to avoid scrutiny.

Following the backlash, Konda Surekha issued an apology, stating that her remarks were not intended to demean Samantha Prabhu's family. She clarified that her comments were aimed at questioning KTR's treatment of women and not at hurting anyone's sentiments.

"My comments are meant to question a leader's belittling of women and not to hurt your @Samanthaprabhu2 sentiments. The way you have grown up with self-power is not only an admiration for me.. but also an ideal.."she said in a series of tweets.

"If you or your fans are offended by my comments, I unconditionally retract my comments..Don't think otherwise," the minister added.

నా వ్యాఖ్యల పట్ల మీరు కానీ, మీ అభిమానులు కానీ మనస్తాపానికి గురైనట్లైతే బేషరతుగా నా వ్యాఖ్యలను పూర్తిగా ఉపసంహరించుకుంటున్నాను.. అన్యద భావించవద్దు. — Konda surekha (@iamkondasurekha) October 2, 2024

KTR has since sent a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding that she retract her statement and apologise, failing which he would pursue legal action against her.

He labelled her comments "baseless and malicious," accusing her of attempting to tarnish his reputation with unsubstantiated claims.