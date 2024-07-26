Political Leaders Who Commemorated Kargil Vijay Diwas On X

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2024 | FP Photo

On July 26, India commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, marking the 21st anniversary of the country’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War of 1999. This significant day pays tribute to the fearless determination and exceptional valour exhibited by the Indian Armed Forces during the nearly three-month-long conflict. President Ram Nath Kovind, in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter, highlighted the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought valiantly to defend the nation. He described Kargil Vijay Diwas as a symbol of unwavering courage and dedication, acknowledging the immense debt of gratitude the nation owes to the soldiers and their families.

Sacrifices Remembered

The Kargil War, which spanned from May to July 1999, culminated with the successful Operation Vijay, leading to India’s victory. On July 26 of that year, the Indian Army declared the conflict over after a fierce battle to reclaim the high-altitude posts occupied by Pakistani troops. The war claimed the lives of over 500 Indian soldiers, a sacrifice that continues to be honored each year on Kargil Vijay Diwas. The day serves as a solemn reminder of the high cost of the conflict and the enduring spirit of those who laid down their lives for the nation.

Tributes From The Nation’s Leaders

In observance of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his respect and admiration for the armed forces. Using the hashtag #CourageInKargil, Modi reflected on the bravery and determination of the soldiers who defended the nation in 1999.

He emphasized that their valour remains a source of inspiration for future generations. Modi also indicated that he would discuss the significance of the day further in his Mann Ki Baat radio address.

On the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, paid tributes to India’s bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. #KargilVijayDiwas2024 pic.twitter.com/9MyTv5K3gg — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2024

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other high-ranking officials, paid their respects at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Singh praised the sacrifices of the soldiers, which he said continue to inspire the armed forces and the nation at large. His remarks underscored the deep appreciation and respect held for those who contributed to India’s victory in the Kargil War.

Homage At The National War Memorial

In addition to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Shripad Naik, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General M.M. Naravane, Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh participated in the tribute ceremony at the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the National War Memorial. The ceremony was a solemn occasion, highlighting the unity and reverence with which the country remembers its fallen heroes.

On 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation honours the gallant efforts and sacrifices of our Armed Forces. We stand eternally grateful for their unwavering service.https://t.co/xwYtWB5rCV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2024

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the soldiers on Twitter, praising their indomitable courage. Shah’s message, delivered in Hindi, acknowledged the significant role of these bravehearts in reclaiming the difficult terrain of Kargil and reaffirmed the nation’s pride in their dedication to safeguarding the motherland.

The Legacy of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Kargil Vijay Diwas not only commemorates a military victory but also serves as a powerful reminder of the resilience and bravery of the Indian soldiers. The day is marked by ceremonies and tributes across the country, reflecting the nation's deep respect for the sacrifices made during the war. As India observes this significant anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to honoring the memory of the soldiers who defended its sovereignty and integrity with unmatched courage.