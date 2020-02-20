From agriculture to sports: Here are the highlights of Rajasthan Budget 2020

Gehlot listed out seven priorities in the Budget namely; Nirogi Rajasthan, prosperous farmer, women, child & elderly welfare, capable labour, education, water and electricity for all, skill and technique enhancement.

"For us the entire Rajasthan is like a family. For this family, I want to make seven resolutions as priorities of this budget," Gehlot said.

He dedicated the Budget to healthy Rajasthan and announced Rs 14,437 crore for health services. A Rs 1,000 crore fund was announced for Nirogi Rajasthan. Digital health survey of all citizens, an early intervention centre to ensure early detection and timely treatment of diseases, five new medical colleges, cancer registry system to keep track of treatment of all patients were announced in the Budget. Further an authority to facilitate check on adulteration, laboratory in every district, online reports and fast track courts to ensure speedy action against adulterators were part of announcements for better health.

Gehlot made it a point to mention that the fiscal health of the sate was largely dependent on the Centre. A Rs 3,420 crore budget was announced for farmers.and 100 new crop mandis, bringing more land under farming, hiring of agricultural equipments and training of farmers in the new techniques and forms of farming and animal husbandry were announced.

A commitment to enhancing games and sports would be formed and the CM announced that sports competitions would be organised at block and district level to increase participation and facilitate extensive talent search.

The incentives for sportspersons were increased multifold in the Budget. Medal winners in will henceforth get Rs 3 crore for Gold in Olympics, Rs 2 crore for Silver and Rs 1 crore for Bronze. Winners of medals in Asian and Commonwealth games will get Rs 1 crore for Gold, Rs 60 lakh for Silver and Rs 30 lakh for Bronze. 500 coaches of various games and sports would be appointed and the daily allowance and per diem of sportspersons has been doubled.

An app would be developed for the common convergence of ANM, Aanganwadi workers and Asha workers. A research centre for women studies would be set up in the HCMRIPA and Rs 100 crore was sanctioned for it. Also, Rs 100 crore fund was announced to stop child labour and child trafficking.

"We have made efforts to make it an inclusive budget by keeping in mind the views and suggestions of farmers, cattle rearers, women, students, youth, industrial and business organisations and civil society," Gehlot said.

He said, it is important to present the true picture of the economic situation of the country before giving details of far-reaching steps that are likely to be taken in the coming year by the state government to achieve the overall development of the state.

"The reason for mentioning the financial position of the states in our federal system depends on the policies and decisions of the Centre to a large extent. Today, most of the indices of the country's economy indicate that the country's economy is currently going through a bad phase," he said.

Highlights of the Budget:

· No new taxes announced in the budget

· No Bag day on Saturday

· English medium government school at every block level

· Sewer lines to be cleaned by robots

· Water to reach every household

· Farmers to get electricity for irrigation in the day

· District Lease Committee (DLC) rates have been reduced by 10 %

· 25,000 new solar pumps to be set up

· E content library for school and college students

· 300 agri equipment hiring units to be set up

· 100% subsidy on registration of MSME

· DA of Govt employees hiked by 5 %

(With inputs from Agencies)