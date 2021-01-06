'Frictions, frustrations on trade front': Kenneth Juster on future of US-India ties

New Delhi: Outgoing US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Tuesday that "there are frictions and frustrations on the trade and investment front" and the two countries have not been able to conclude "even a small trade package" despite persistent efforts.

There is plenty of scope to expand the flow of goods and services between India and US to reach the full potential of the economic relationship, Juster said.

In his farewell address on 'Ambition and Achievement in the US-India Partnership' here, Juster said the United States' trade and investment relationship with India continues to grow and expand.