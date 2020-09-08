Fresh skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops at LAC in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: India and China indulged in a fresh skirmish at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh where the militaries of both countries fired in the air to scare and push back each other.

The incident happened near Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday. China issued a statement that the Indian army "blatantly fired threats" to the patrol personnel of the Chinese border guards who had made representations, and the Chinese border guards were forced to take "countermeasures to stabilise the situation on the ground".

"India's actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments," China stated. The statement said it is serious military provocations and are of very bad nature.